I Can Only Date A Man That Earns N250K Monthly And Above – Young Nigerian lady (Video)

A Nigerian woman has courted drama on social media by saying she can’t date a man who earns N100K monthly.

She made this known while being interviewed on a TV program.

According to her, she can only date a man who makes N250,000 monthly, but still, she can’t marry such a man.

She further stated that it will be difficult to marry a man who earns N500,000 as they may face difficulties in paying for their children’s school fees.

Watch Video:

Rojon

