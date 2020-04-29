“I Am Suffering” – Alex Ekubo Warns Those Who Think It’s The Job Of Celebrities To Give To The Masses (Video)

Nigerian actor, Alex Ekubo has warned people who people who think its the duty of celebrities to provide for the masses.

Speaking with so much rage, the first runner-up at Mr. Nigeria 2010, made it clear that he is not the government, and as such its not his job to provide for the masses.

“Nobody, I repeat with all due respect should point fingers at any entertainer. Am doing my best, its not my job, its the government’s job. I am suffering. So am going out of my way to help who I can help, its not my job, am not the government”, he said.

See video below;