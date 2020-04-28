‘I Am A Christian, But My Boyfriend Is Muslim’ – Tonto Dikeh Reveals

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has told her fans that she’s dating a Muslim.

She made this known after fans asked questions over her Ramadan post.

The divorced mother of one had in the past revealed that her new lover owns a couple of houses in Nigeria.

The conversation leading to her revelation began after she posted a photo of herself in an Islamic regalia and wished her Muslim fans a Happy Ramadan.

She wrote:

“Ramadan Mubarak to all Our Muslim Brothers and Sister, May Allah accept our Prayers, Bless Us and Heal the World..

We are with you in spirit and in Truth..

Allah Bless you”

A follower then asked if she was a Muslim or Christian, She replied;

“I am a Christian, i live in a Muslim community and have a Muslim boyfriend…we good?”