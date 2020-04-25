How Taribo West Frustrated Us With 3-Hour Prayer Sessions – Zanetti

Ex Inter Milan defender, Javier Zanetti entertained his fans with a hilarious event he witnessed with former Nerazzurri teammate, Taribo West, on a recent live video.

Javier Zanetti said there was a time that Taribo west invited himself and other colleagues over for dinner but turned it into a prayer session, much to the frustration of the players.

Zanetti revealed the hilarious incident during an Instagram live session with Christian Vieri, another former Inter star.

The former Nerazzurri captain added that after Taribo made them pray for hours, they had to leave without waiting to have the dinner they came for.

He said, “A month disappeared in January. He returned after a month and said ‘I got married; a month of vacation is expected in my country”.

“Another time he invited us to dinner, we arrived at 8-9 and he prayed. An hour, two hours, three hours. We went away without dinner.”

Taribo and Zanetti both shared the same locker room between 1997 and 1999 at the San Siro, where the defender turned pastor made a total of 44 appearances and was able to find the back of the net on one occasion.

He won the 1997-98 UEFA Cup for Inter Milan in an all-Italian final against Lazio, being their third title in eight years in the competition.