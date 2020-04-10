How Banky W Reacted After Some Governors Suspended The Lockdown For Easter Celebration

Banky W has questioned state governors who have lifted the ban on public gatherings in their states to celebrate the Easter holiday this weekend.

Some state governors who hitherto banned public gatherings as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus in their state, have lifted the ban to enable Christians celebrate Easter.

Banky W is wondering if the ravaging virus will go on holiday too to celebrate Easter. Taking to his twitter handle to react, BankyW wrote

“So for the State Governments that have suspended isolation & social distancing for Easter… do they have an agreement with the Corona virus that it will also go on Easter break as well? These our “leaders” sha. Kai.” he wrote”