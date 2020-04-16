History will not be kind to us if Nigerians go hungry – Tinubu tells FG

Former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu has appealed to the federal government to protect Nigerians from hunger and other disease while fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

The APC Chieftain stated that history will not be kind to the federal government if Nigerians go hungry amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Wednesday April 15, Tinubu averred that social intervention programmes will only cater for small scale traders and leave out the average salary earners who lost their jobs because of the lockdown order.

The former Governor also called for the expansion of the school feeding programme and push for debt relief.

Tinubu said;