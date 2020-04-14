He Made Me The Graduate I Am Today – Comedian Funny Bone Mourns Prof Dauda Musa Enna

Popular award winning comedian, Stanley Chibuna better known as Funny Bone has taken to his Instagram page to mourn the demise of the man who made him become a graduate, Prof Dauda Musa Enna.

The Anambra State multi-talented comic actor recalled how the late professor, who lost his life yesterday, April 13, helped him to secure admission into University of Jos.

He posted the photo above and narrated his experience with Prof Dauda Musa Enna.

He wrote, “Kaiiiii At the time gaining admission into a federal university in Nigeria was a BIG DEAL. Even with your money admission wasn’t guaranteed.

“My guardian back then in school (Dr Anyaagu)said to me shortly before I concluded my diploma programme at the university of Jos theatre arts department .

“Go and see prof Enna he likes your craft and I think the department will want you to stay back for your degree. Then I proceeded to see this great man Prof Enna .

“At that time he was Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration UniJos. I walked in and he smiled , he asked me Stanley what can I do for you .

“Please I don’t want to laugh Today o

I said sir , I wrote jamb and I hoped to be on the list but I cudnt make the first list .

“And I heard that the Vc’s list was the very last and I didn’t want to go back home and wait for another academic year . Guys!!! he pointed to a file and said Stanley open that file.

“Write your name and I did as I was told . He smiled and said YOU ARE TALENTED AND I AM A HUGE FAN. My name was number 1 on the VC’s Admission List Guys because of this man I have a university degree today .

“Can’t thank him enough . We lost him today to the cold hands of death, He was a good man He was so humble Kaiiii..

May your soul Rest In Peace sir and May God grant your family the fortitude to bear this great loss. RIP Prof Dauda Musa Enna”

