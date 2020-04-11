“Happy Birthday To My Godfather” – DJ Cuppy Celebrates Aliko Dangote

Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, and the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has taken to social media to celebrate her father’s friend, Aliko Dangote.

The billionaire celebrated his 63rd birthday on Friday, April 10. DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram page to wish the celebrant happy birthday.

DJ Cuppy shared photos of herself and Dangote on her Instagram page. She wished him a happy birthday and called him her godfather.

