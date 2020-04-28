Governors Have Turned COVID-19 To Fashion Parade – Mr Jollof

Comedian Mr Jollof has claimed that Nigerian Governors have turned the ongoing pandemic into a fashion parade.

Many states across the country have been taking steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus in their region, and one of it is an order mandating citizens to use face masks in public.

This has led Governors to wear the mask publicly, as a for of protection from the coronavirus, and also awareness to the general public.

Mr Jollof though is not quite impressed by some governors.

According to him, the governors have turned the pandemic into a fashion parade, as they make sure on wearing a face mask mating to their outfit.

Watch him speak below;