Governor El-Rufai Survives Coronavirus, Resumes Work (Photos)

Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has recovered from the deadly coronavirus.

He has now tested negative for COVID-19.

He announced this on his official twitter handle a moment ago.

According to him: “I am delighted to report today that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive test results.”

El-Rufai was the index case in Kaduna, having been declared positive on March 28.

