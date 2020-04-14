Governor Akeredolu Debunks Claims Of NYSC Member Contracting Coronavirus In Ondo

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has denied media reports that the state’s third Coronavirus patient was a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Reports were rife online today that a medical doctor serving at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment had tested positive for the virus after having contact with the index case.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, the state governor said the third case was a former NYSC member who served in the barracks and was retained after the service year.

