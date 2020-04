Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, died on Friday April 17, weeks after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Kyari tested positive in Abuja and was moved to Lagos for further medical attention but unfortunately passed away weeks later.

Nigerians including Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, Dino Melaye, Ben Bruce. Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, and many others have taken to social media to mourn and react to Kyari’s death.

Read their reactions below;