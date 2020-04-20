‘Giving Girls Money To Act A Fool’ – Ice Prince Reacts To MC Galaxy, Slimcase’s Instagram Live

Coming after media man, Dotun dragged the likes of MC Galaxy, Slimcase, BaddyOosha, Kiddominant for paying girls to twerk unclad on their Instagram live video, Popular rapper, Ice Prince has joined his voice to condemn the act.

MC Galaxy and Slimcase’s Instalive led to a social media meltdown as some girls were spotted using intimate toys, strip teasing and twerking.

Ice Prince called for “constraint” as he pointed out that his son sometimes plays with his mum’s phone, and shouldn’t be exposed to such indecency.

He tweeted;

“All this my guys that are letting girls twerk with Sex toys on their IG Live… Pls na my G, I have a son that is not even 10yrs old yet.. sometimes he plays with his Mummy’s phone and you never know what app his finger might press on that phone !!!!

The Dancing is cool but some of them are literally Phucking themselves on your Live, Why TF ???

To think that you are even giving away money on this internet to these girls to act a fool my guy…. You weak me gan. i am Flabawhelmed and overgasted !!!!!!!!”