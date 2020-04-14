“Giant Of Africa With Mouth, Audio Giant” – Yemi Alade Mocks Nigeria

As Nigeria battles the deadly Corona virus pandemic, most people are looking up to the Federal government to come up with measures that will not only contain the virus, but will also satisfy their basic needs during this hard time.

Yemi Alade who is visibly angry with the way the Federal Government is handling the welfare of citizens amid the lockdown, took to Twitter to refer to Nigeria as the ‘Giant of Africa with mouth’

In her words;

“Giant of Africa with mouth ….. Naija – Audio Giant.”

See her post below: