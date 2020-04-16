Get A Wife And Settle Down In Gabon – Adekunle Gold Trolls Reekado Banks Who Is Stuck In Gabon

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has advised his fellow singer, Reekado Banks to look for a wife and start a family in Gabon.

This comes few days after the Mavin signee cried out on his social media page that he is currently stuck in Gabon where he had gone to perform before the nation was put on lockdown over deadly coronavirus.

The singer is unable to return to Nigeria as the country’s borders are shut due to the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to twitter, Adekunle Gold advised Reeky to get a Gabonese wife and settle in the central African nation.

He wrote:

“@ReekadoBanks Boya ko kuku settle down si Gabon? Find a wife and start a family there. Abi ki lo feel?”