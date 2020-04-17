Funke Akindele Returns To Social Media Days After Her Arrest And Conviction

Coming after her arrest and conviction for breaking the coronavirus lockdown rule by throwing a birthday party for her husband inside her Amen estate home with over 20 people in attendance, actress Funke Akindele has finally returned to social media.

The mother of twins took a long break from all her social media platforms after she pleaded guilty and was convicted alongside her husband.

Sharing a happy photo of herself, the actress captioned it:“#breathe ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾 ”

Nigerians have however taken to her page to express their joy as she returned to social media.

See post and reactions below;



