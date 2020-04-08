‘Funke Akindele Is Suffering The Consequence Of Not Attending Her Late Father’s Burial’ – Man Claims

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to claim that embattled actress, Funke Akindele is suffering the consequence of not attending her late father’s burial.

The actress and her husband, JJC Skillz were both on Monday 6th April sentenced to 14 days community service for flouting the new Lagos state infectious disease control law 2020. This law was signed recently by the Lagos state governor to restrict gatherings and movement of crowded people at this period of the pandemic Covid-19.

Oluwafemi Bankole, took to the comment section of a facebook post and wrote: “I believe by now she will know that life is personal not everybody around you want good for you. a lesson to everyone… someone said it might be spiritual because she refused to attend her father’s burial, instead she went to Dubai to party with friends, if so she better go and seek forgiveness from her father’s burial ground”

