Fuji Music Legend, KWAM1 Denies Alleged Affair With The Alaafin Of Oyo’s Wife

Fuji music legend, King Ayinde Wasiu aka KWAM1, has reacted to rumors of his alleged affair with one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Ajoke Adeyemi.

Rumors have been rife online since yesterday April 15th that the wife of the 80-year-old monarch had been sent packing from the palace over her alleged affair with the music maestro.

In a statement released this afternoon, KWAM1 said the allegation is a lie concocted from the pit of hell.

He opined that those behind the allegation were only bitter that the monarch conferred a reverred chieftaincy title on him a while back. He hinted he will be seeking legal redress.

Read his statement below

The attention of Fuji Maestro and Mayegun of Yorubaland, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, K1 De Ultimate, has been drawn to the rumour making the rounds in the past 48 hours, on social media platforms, where it has been alleged that the music icon was having an affair with Olori Ajoke, one of the wives of Alayeluwa, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111.

Ordinarily, one would have waved off this allegation as one coming from the warped mind of one possibly numbed by high covid-19 fever.

But as known in these parts, a lie repeatedly told, has a way of transmuting to truth.

Let me categorically state that the rumour is lies concocted from the pit of hell by those whose aim is to drag to the mud, the name of K1 De Ultimate and ultimately that of the most revered kingdom in Yoruba land.

These agents of Lucifer have continued in their warped delusions to see K1 go to the ground just for being conferred with the title of Mayegun of Yoruba land. The Alaafin’s crime is the conferment of the honour, hence the grim plot to drag him down also. Moreover, the higly respected Monarch and his Olori have both debunked the story as baseless and unfounded.

For the records, as the Mayegun of Yorubaland, K1 is aware of the customs and traditions of the Yoruba and as such, can not put the culture and tradition of the Yorubaland to disrepute.

Let me remind the rumour mongers that Nigeria has adequate laws to bring anyone who has embarked on character assassination of the innocent to book. The fans and the general public should be rest assured that we will legally seek redress for this allegation.

Signed;

Kunle Rasheed,

Media Adviser