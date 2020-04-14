Former Manchester United midfielder Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after treating Coronavirus

Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Maraouane Fellaini has left hospital after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus almost a month ago.

The Belgian who plays for Chinese club Shandong Luneng has been in hospital receiving treatment for the past three weeks and today Tuesday, was discharged after testing negative for the virus.

“Fellaini was assessed and was deemed to have recovered, and was discharged today,” Shandong football club said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Shandong Luneng midfielder, the only Chinese Super League (CSL) player known to have contracted the disease will now spend 14 days in quarantine for further observation.