Formal Education Is Not A Must To Success – Toke Makinwa

Multimedia personality, Toke Makinwa, has advised parents on how to guide their kids as they grow up.

Taking to Twitter, she told parents that allowing their kids to follow their passion is a good idea, but strict guidance is needed.

Toke Makinwa further stated that she doesn’t feel that formal education is a must to success, but other forms of education.

See what she wrote below;

“Letting your kids follow their passion but with strict guidance is key, I don’t necessarily think education by book/classroom a must to success, but education of the mind, exposure, opportunities, going to school is great, it teaches you discipline but schooling your mind is key”