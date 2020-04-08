Forbes Billionaire List Finds Jeff Bezos At The Top For Third Year In A Row Rose Lilah

The new updated Forbes List Finds Jeff Bezos At The Top For Third Year In A Row Rose Lilah, Here Forbes releases their annual Billionaires list, where they rank and track the wealthiest people on the planet. They have several spin-offs from this list, including one that ranks wealthy musicians, one for gamers, even a new edition that looks at podcaster wealth.

As far as billionaires go in 2020, Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, tops the Forbes list once again. Bezos tops the list for the third year in a row, despite his net worth falling by $18 million after the billionaire had a high-profile divorce with his wife. Even so, Bezos is still worth $113 billion this year. His ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, incidentally makes her first appearance on the billionaires list thanks to the split– she enters the list at #22, which also serves as her first appearance on this list.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Following Bezos at #2 wealthiest billionaire we find Bill Gates. Below him, at #4, you’ll see Warren Buffet with a net worth of $67.5 billion. $54.7 billion belongs to Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder and CEO, sitting at #7. At #9, you’ll find the Wal-mart heir, Alice Walton, who is also the richest female on the list, with $54.4 billion. Other entries in the list come by way of Phil Knight, Nike’s CEO, worth a reported $29.5 billion, earning him the #25 spot. Elon Musk enters below Knight, at #31, with a net worth of $24.6 billion.

The list ranks the top 200 billionaires from around the world. You can take a look in the link below for the full list.

