“Filter For What” – Mercy Aigbe Brags About Her Natural Beauty

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson who is presently bereaved over the lost of her sister, seems to have resumed social media activities barely a week after she was buried.

The mother of two has shared a picture of her bare face without layers of makeup. The 42 year old who is obviously proud of her clear skin and natural beauty captioned “Filter for what”.

Looks like Mercy is keeping to the promise she made few weeks ago, not to wear makeup again because she loves her natural face. We strongly believe it is the lockdown that is still holding her down from doing makeup.

See post below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_LC4fThPH3/