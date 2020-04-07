‘FG Locked Down Lagos And Abuja So They Can Install 5G Network’ – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Claims

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Senior Pastor of the Christ Embassy church, has alleged that the Federal government placed a lockdown on Lagos and Abuja so as to install the controversial 5G network.

The clergyman said this while preaching in his church on Sunday April 5. He opined that what has killed so many people in Wuhan, China is not Coronavirus as has been reported but rather it is the 5G network installed there. He challeneged anyone with a different opinion to come forward.

On social distancing. Oyakhilome said it is a ploy by the government to keep people indoors so they do not protest the installation of 5G network in Nigeria.

Watch the video below;