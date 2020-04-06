Femi Otedola calls out individuals who are yet to fulfill their pledges to the COVID-19 Relief fund

Femi Otedola, one of Nigeria’s billionaire businessmen, has called out Nigerians yet to fulfill their pledges to the COVID-19 relief fund.

Recall that immediately after the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria, many wealthy Nigerians came out to publicly make donations towards the fight of the pandemic.

The account was set up at the Central Bank of Nigeria under the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19.

A list of the Nigerians who have fullfilled their pledges has been released. Posting the list on his IG page, Otedola who last year made a whooping N5 billion donation to the Save The Children Fund, called on others who are yet to redeem their pledges to do so.

He wrote:

Matching words with action is the hallmark of Integrity, hence my fufillment of my 1 Billion Naira Donation which has been published above by the Central Bank of Nigeria. My word is my bond and this has always been the bedrock on which my life is based. I salute the other contributors listed above who have honoured their pledge and call on those who are yet to fulfill their own pledges to this noble cause that will undoubtedly save lives …F.Ote”

See the list of Nigerians who have redeemed their pledge below.



