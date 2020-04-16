Fans Worried Over Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman’s Drastic Weight Loss (Video)

Fans of American actor, Chadwick Boseman who played Tchalla in Marvel’s Black Panther, have expressed worry over the star’s drastic weight loss.

In a recent video, Boseman spoke about his partnership with Operation 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day and announced a donation of $4.2 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that serve African-American communities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

But fans who watched the video noticed the drastic weight loss and are concerned all is not well with the actor. His lean look with beard have fans thinking that something might be wrong somewhere.

The actor is yet to respond to these health concerns.

