Ex-Nigerian Adult Film Star, Savage Trap Queen Attacks Swanky Jerry, Makes Damning Allegation (Video)

Former adult film star, Savage Trap Queen has slammed celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry over his statement asking men to stop judging women who go naked on IG Live.

Savage Trap Queen while lambasting Swanky, accused him of being a bisexual and and asked if he would be open to having sex with his “boyfriend” on IG Live.

Savage made these statements during an Instagram Live interview with OAP Daddy Freeze. In the interview, she discourages women from going naked on IG Live, adding that she’s been there and it doesn’t pay.

“There is no dignity in going nude on IG,” Savage Trap Queen said.

To the men supporting the videos and saying it’s no big deal, she asked: “Can you marry a girl stripping on IG live?.”

She continued,

“Our celebrities are supposed to be encouraging our youths, but instead, they’re luring them into the same things they stand against.”

She went on to state that all celebrities making women go naked and twerk on IG live for a “token” are “hypocrites”. She questioned why they can’t help the women financially without making them sell their dignity for it.

“Girls use your sense. it’s tactics. They are using you to grow their followers.”

“Nobody forced them, yes, but if you do not promote them, they won’t give in. Everybody knows everywhere is tight now. If you want to do giveaway, do giveaway, but don’t put people in a very tight corner. Stop using these girls.

“Girls, how many men do you see on IG showing their thing?

“You don’t have to go nude, you don’t have to start fingering yourself on IG. It’s immoral. I’ve been there. It’s nothing. It will only backfire.

Talking about Swanky Jerry’s post where the stylist asked men to stop judging women going naked on IG Live, Savage opposed Swanky’s support for the twerking women and attacked him for it by claiming he’s bisexual.

In her own words,

“Swanky Jerry, you’re bisexual. Can you come and start f***ing your boyfriend on IG?”

It was at this point Daddy Freeze cautioned his guest, telling her that she can’t make unfounded claims.

Watch the video below: