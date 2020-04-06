Ex-Governorship Aspirant Begs For Forgiveness After Attending Party Organized By Funke Akindele Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Video)

A former Lagos Governorship aspirant, Babatunde Gbadamosi has said it was wrong for him to have attended a house party that actress, Funke Akindele organized for her husband, JJC Skillz 43rd birthday at their residence in Amen Estate in Lagos on Saturday, April 4.

He asked for forgiviness.

Recall that the actress was arrested for violating the Lagos State Government’s order, which barred a public gathering of more 25 people.

Gbadamosi who was also spotted in the crowded house party, stated that he thought they were only going to see Funke Akindele and JJC’s family and staff at their house.

He however said he suffered a lapse in judgement after an unmentioned celebrity turned up with a number of people with him.

The former Governorship aspirant who disclosed that he supports the social distancing policy that has been put out by healthcare officials to curb the spread of Corona virus, added that everyone who attended the party is a resident of the estate.

Watch the video below: