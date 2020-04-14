European Union Donates €50 Million (₦21 Billion) To Nigeria To Fight Coronavirus

The European Union has donated €50 million, (N21 billion), to Nigeria towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The donation was announced when President Buhari received in audience an EU Delegation at the State House, Abuja today Tuesday April 14th.

”Nigeria welcomes the European Union’s contribution of the sum of N21 billion (50 million Euros) to support our efforts at controlling the spread of the #Covid19 pandemic. The EU is channeling the donation through the United Nations (UN) #COVID19 Basket Fund for Nigeria” the Presidency’s Twitter handle wrote online