EBONYLIFE YOU – COVID – 19 Broadcast Specials

We are pleased to inform you all that EbonyLife TV is accepting broadcast material from partners, individuals and organizations that provides support for the fight against COVID-19 by way of information, education or entertainment.

The material being submitted must be completed and edited content that you have the rights to.

In this regard, you may send your file of the proposed content via WeTransfer (source material: HD1080i as a QuickTime Movie Export or MP4 Export) to enquiries@ebonylifetv.com

Should this content meet our specifications, you will be sent by email, a release form giving us permission to broadcast your content.

This content will be broadcast free of charge on our platform.

As a commercial TV channel we do license content and pay a fee and we also sell airtime. In this instance we are not soliciting or looking for content to license for a fee.

#ChangingLives #TogetherWeAreStronger #EbonyLifeSuppportingCovid-19