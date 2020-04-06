Each Time My Husband Who Is A Doctor Leaves For Work, I Worry – Chimamanda Adichie Writes After Losing Her Closest Aunt

Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie whose works range from novels to short stories to nonfiction has shared her plight following the Coronavirus pandemic which is ravaging countries around the world and also shutting down activities globally.

Chimamanda who announced that her closest aunt died from brain aneurysm last week, described it as a “devastating tragedy”.

Reflecting on the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrity author disclosed that she is now reminded everyday of how fragile and breakable humans are. Chimamanda who disclosed that she worries each time her husband who is a doctor leaves for work and each time her daughter coughs, averred that this is a time to cope in the best way we can.

She added that she cannot imagine thinking of over-achieving or accomplishing more than usual, when all around the world has changed, perhaps never to return to what it used to be.

See her post below;