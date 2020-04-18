DOWNLOAD: The Viewing Center Podcast – Nigeria battles Corona, Tacha Fans, Money Heist Season 4 Recap, Bello and Funke Akindele Saga, Toxic Twitter and Odion Ighalo

Tega Odumu is Joined by Edmund Oris, and a new guest on the show Anita to discuss how the coronavirus has affected Nigerians, the rampant stealing in the country and the exorbitant prices being charged for goods

We also discuss Tacha fans giving her free money, Was Money Heist Season 4 a disappointment?, we try to find out if Twitter NG is toxic, we also discuss Odion Ighalo’s social media activity

Email Us on viewcenterpod@gmail.com

THE Viewing Center Podcast