DOWNLOAD: The Viewing Center Podcast – Nigeria battles Corona, Tacha Fans, Money Heist Season 4 Recap, Bello and Funke Akindele Saga, Toxic Twitter and Odion Ighalo

Tega Odumu is Joined by Edmund Oris, and a new guest on the show Anita to discuss how the coronavirus has affected Nigerians, the rampant stealing in the country and the exorbitant prices being charged for goods
We also discuss Tacha fans giving her free money, Was Money Heist Season 4 a disappointment?, we try to find out if Twitter NG is toxic, we also discuss Odion Ighalo’s social media activity
Email Us on viewcenterpod@gmail.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/viewcenterpod
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hashtagtega
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EdmundOris
Twitter: https://twitter.com/anitaisgrace
THE Viewing Center Podcast
