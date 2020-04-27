Don’t Give Up! See DM Adekunle Gold Sent Don Jazzy 9 Years Ago Begging For Help (Screenshots)

Nigerian musician, Adekunle Gold has shared screenshots of the DM he sent Don Jazzy 9 years ago asking for his help.

Adekunle said the reason for sharing the DM is to encourage people who are still struggling.

In the DM he shared, Adekunle begged the Mavin Records Boss, to make him their graphics artist for his ‘former record label’, Mo’Hits Records.

He also called Don Jazzy “Dad”, “Mohit Lord” all in a bid to get employed. He told Don Jazzy that he is a “graphic artist of magnitude” and begged to be employed as the “official album art designer of Mohit stars”

See screenshots below: