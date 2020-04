Award-winning Nigerian Singer, Yemi Alade has taken to her social media page to dish out some words of advice for her fans.

The “Johnny” crooner advised her fans to quit crying because no one cares, she alsp stated that when they also smile, people would still get jealous.

Her tweet reads ;

“Don’t Cry, No one Cares! Start Smiling and they all get jealous. I tire.”

https://twitter.com/yemialadee/status/1253675618199392258