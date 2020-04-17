DMW, OMW Presents; Ayanfe – Pretend

Obama Music Worldwide frontman Ayanfe releases his first official single “Pretend”.

DMW and OMW presents Ayanfe with his debut single “Pretend” officially to the world. The latest addition into the 30BG family showcase his talent on this new tune produced by Vstix.

Ayanfe brings to us the Makanaki vibe, showed his prowess as a singer with good vocals. “Pretend” is an Afro-pop record that talks about been real with the love you have and feel towards the opposite sex.

Listen and share your thoughts below