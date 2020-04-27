Dino Melaye Brags About His Cars And Mansion, Says It Is A Product Of Hardwork (Video)

Popular and controversial former Senator turned actor, Dino Melaye has revealed that everything he owns is a product of his hard work.

The flamboyant ex-lawmaker revealed this during an Instagram live interview with popular Journalist, Dele Momodu of Ovation Magazine.

He challenged anyone who thinks he got his money illegally to do the needful instead of spreading rumours about him.

Read text translation below…

“Everything i possess is a product of hard work, and i challenge every other politician to buy a Rolls Royce and use their name as number plate, if Magun will not invite them that evening.” He said.

Watch video below: