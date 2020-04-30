Death Claim: Nnamdi Kanu Shuts Kemi Olunloyo Up By Doing Live Video

The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has rubbished death rumours perpetuated by controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo after going LIVE on Facebook.

Recall that Kemi had claimed that Kanu died and was buried with many of IPOB supporters bashing her on Twitter.

She had earlier claimed that Kanu didn’t die, but later said that her source confirmed that the IPOB leader is actually dead.

However, it seems like she was actually wrong as Nnamdi Kanu went live on Facebook, with over 30k viewers, slammed Kemi Olunloyo and President Buhari.