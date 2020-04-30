“Dear Wife, May Your Birthday Be As Happy As You Have Made Me” – Davido Celebrates His Fiancée, Chioma

Popular American-Nigerian singer, David Adeleke better known Davido has taken to instagram to write lovely birthday wishes for his wife-to-be, Chioma who just turned a new age.

The singer shared loved-up photos of himself and the birthday girl goofing around as young lovers that they are.

The love story between the duo has been one that many people admire, especially since the pair have made it a habit to occasionally flaunt pictures and videos of their good times together, on their respective social media pages.

Sharing lovely photos of Chioma, Davido wrote;

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW !!! !!!! Red heartRed heartRed heartRed heartRed heartRed heartRed heartRed heartRed heart !!! Ohhhh Man if we wasn’t on lockdown u already know we for turn the city upside down!! !!!! My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me. AND THATS ON GANG ! #1 CRO 💪🏿”