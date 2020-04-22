“Damn Your Food!” – Angry Youths Chase Governor Sanwo Olu’s ‘Food Kitchen’ In Oworu (Video)

The Food Kitchen Programme initiated by the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was rejected by the youth in the Oworo area of the state.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the agents deployed to the area were asked by the residents to leave the area. They argued that the planned food distribution is a slap on their faces and the government is expected to do more than that.

Sanwo-Olu had last week announced the daily food kitchen programme to feed at least 100,000 youths in the state.

