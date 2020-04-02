COVID-19: Richard Mofe-Damijo Persuades Nigeria Customs To Give Out Seized Food To The Masses

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mode-Damijo has called out Nigerian customs on Instagram to release seized food items in their custody so that Nigerians can feed on them during this challenging period.

According to the 58 year old, the Federal Government should order the release of seized food items by Nigerian custom so that it will help to feed Nigerians in this critical period.

In his words;

“Sitting here wondering if this wont be a good time for government to ask Customs about all the plenty seized rice, tomato, vegetable oil and all the other food items they have in their possession and give out to our people in need.

Whilst thanking them for reduced fuel prices at this time (inject smiley face)and all the other efforts so far, food is a major part of this lock down. I know sometimes the agencies of govt dont work as a team but please this is the time for customs to step and tell us how much relief they can bring to nigerians.

#giveoutseizedfooditems”