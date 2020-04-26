COVID-19: “Nnamdi Kanu Is Already GONE” – Kemi Olunloyo

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has again taken to her Twitter account to speak on the state of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) whom she reports has possibly passed away.

The US-trained journalist some days ago made an assertive claim that the IPOB leader is alive and well as uncovered by her investigations.

It could be recalled that Olunloyo stated on her Twitter account last week that she would unveil secrets about the possibility of Kanu being dead and already replaced by a body double as Nnamdi of Sudan.

Kemi Olunloyo few moments ago, hinted that he is gone when she made a post and added a virus-displaying emoticon to signify the coronavirus. She wrote: “Nnamdi Kanu is already GONE.”

See her tweet below: