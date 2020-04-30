COVID-19: Nigeria Records 196 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 1728

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday confirmed a total number of new 196 coronavirus cases in the country and also a total of seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

Nigeria economic hub Lagos and Kano states have the highest numbers. While Lagos recorded 87 new cases, Kano State recorded 24 new cases.

The spread of the virus further intensified in Gombe state as the state recorded 18 new cases while Kaduna State, which is currently on a 30-day lockdown, recorded 17 new cases.

Nigeria’s capital city Abuja confirmed 16 new cases while Katsina recorded 10 new cases.

Sokoto State recorded eight new cases while Edo State confirmed seven new cases and Borno got six new cases.

Yobe, Adamawa and Ebonyi recorded one new case each.

“As at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” NCDC tweeted.

While 307 have been discharged nationwide about 51 have lost their lives.

Nigeria will begin a “phased and gradual” easing of more than four weeks of lockdowns in the national capital and the largest city on May 4, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address on Monday.

Lagos and Ogun states and the federal capital territory of Abuja entered lockdowns to tame the spread of the new coronavirus on March 30.

The federal government will also enforce a ban on non-essential movement between Nigeria’s 36 states, a measure the governors’ forum had requested.