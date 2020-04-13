COVID-19 Lockdown: Nigerians Suffering, Feeding From Hand To Mouth – Burna Boy (Video)

Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, has explained to American veteran musician, Sean John Combs, also known by the stage name Diddy, how Nigerians are suffering during this Coronavirus lockdown.

Burna boy told the American rapper, who’s also known as Puff Daddy, that Nigerians are on lockdown without any benefit or relief material from the government.

He noted that this was the major difference between the lockdown in Nigeria and that of other countries, adding that they as artists were doing their best to better the lives of those around them.

Burna boy said this during an Instagram live chat with the wealthy American music icon.

Diddy has been putting together a “dance-a-thon” where he invites popular musicians around the world to support the healthcare workers in the frontline of the Coronavirus battle.

Burna Boy said, “Reporting live from Lagos,” after Diddy demanded to know what the situation is like in Nigeria, he said, “We are on lockdown in Nigeria just like anyone else.”

“But the difference is that here we are locked down without any benefits or relief packages.

“It’s like everyone…especially our minorities …they are feeding from hand to mouth. [Before now] it’s like we work today, eat today and tomorrow taking care of itself and now we are in this mess.

“We are just trying to make life better for everyone around us in any way we can even though it’s not our job. We’re not the government,” he said.

Diddy said that after the Coronavirus, he would bring a lot of artists from America to Nigeria.