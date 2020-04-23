COVID-19: Governors Demand Another 14 Days Inter-state Lockdown

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has called for an inter-state lockdown for the next two weeks in the country, to curb the spread of the coronavirus from state to state.

The forum made the call in a communiqué issued after its Wednesday’s 6th teleconference meeting, signed by its Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi said that the call was necessary following confirmed cases of coronavirus in over 26 states.

“Following an update from the NGF Secretariat on the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, members expressed serious concern over the rising spread of the virus among health workers.

“The governors resolved to work with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that health workers are adequately provided with personal protective equipment (PPE)

“The Forum received briefing from the Governors of Lagos, Bauchi, Oyo and Ogun states who shared their experiences and lessons from the fight against COVID-19.

“Governors unanimously agreed to the implementation of an inter-state lockdown in the country over the next two weeks to mitigate the spread of the virus from State to State. Only essential services will be permitted,” he said.

The forum further held a minute’s silence in honour of all Nigerians who had lost their lives to coronavirus, especially health workers.