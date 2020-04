Pop star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, says the result of his second coronavirus test is negative.

The ‘If’ singer took to his social media page to share the news with his fans on Wednesday.

“I did a second test for the COVID-19 again. Once again, I’m negative,” he said.

Earlier, his fiancee, Chioma, tested positive for coronavirus.

She had just returned from a London trip with the couple’s baby, Ifeanyi, while Davido also recently came back from America where he cancelled his scheduled tour.