COVID-19: Bauchi Declares Total Lockdown Over Coronavirus

Bauchi State government has announced a complete lock down of the state effective by Thursday, April 2 by 6PM, in an effort to mitigate the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba, said that the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, gave the directives from his Isolation centre.

The statement further said that during the lockdown period, citizens will be allowed to secure food items on Wednesdays and Saturdays between the hours of 10 AM and 4PM on such days.

The Governor, through the statement, said he appreciated the sacrifice the citizens of the state will be making during the period and assured that government will do everything humanly possible to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

He, however, said that all interstate borders will be closed for the period of 14 days.

The statement, however, said that the lock down does not affect essential services like medical services and supplies, transportation of perishable food items and it’s like.