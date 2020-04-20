Coronavirus: Weeks After Arrest, Funke Akindele Speaks On Importance Of Maintaining Social Distancing (Video)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele is back and she is spreading the word on the importance of maintaining social distancing in the fight against Coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Funke Akindele got into trouble after throwing a house party to celebrate her husband JJC Skillz birthday with over 20 people in attendance, including Naira Marley, Babatunde Gbadamosi, his wife and several others during the Lagos state lockdown.

The actress and others identified at the party were arrested and charged to court. She and her husband were ordered to pay a fine of N100,000 each and 14 days community service for defying the social distancing order of the Lagos state government.

However Funke Akindele has revealed that the incident was a learning curve for her and she decided to use her voice this time to encourage maintaining social distancing and compliance with the stay at home (lockdown) order by the Lagos state government.

She shared a video to this effect with caption;

#covid19 is real!!! Let’s all #StayatHome and #staysafe #thiswillpass by the grace of God!!