Coronavirus Pandemic Humbled Me – Tiwa Savage

Not too long ago, Popular singer, Tiwa Savage went on Instagram Live, where she bonded with her fans and followers.

While chatting with her followers, Tiwa narrated how the pandemic humbled her.

Speaking on Instagram Live, the singer and mother of one said;

“This is a really weird time for everyone. Whether you are rich or famous; it affects everyone. It can be a little scary actually because one doesn’t know what would happen next. One doesn’t know what tomorrow brings.

“The coronavirus pandemic has humbled me because I had my album ready to be released. I had a lot of shows, festivals and tours lined up. All of that had to be cancelled and some postponed. We don’t know, when this will stop. This is despite all the plans one has already made. It definitely humbled all of us.”

Tiwa also urged her followers to take a lesson or two from the crisis, noting that it was only God that could take the world out of the crisis.

“When this is over, I hope it teaches us to value the small things in life. I hope it teaches us to value spending time with family and saving; it is important to save. When we get back to our normal lives, I hope we don’t go back to what we were doing before. I hope this teaches us to value family, our mental state and being close to God. It’s only God that can take us out of this.”