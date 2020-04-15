‘Coronavirus Lockdown Is Making Us All Live Like BBNaija Housemates’ – Ebuka

Popular TV show host, Ebuka Uchendu has stated that the coronavirus lockdown appears to be making many people live like housemates in the BBNaija reality TV show.

Ebuka Uchendu stated this in reaction to a question from a social media user on whether the reality TV show which he hosts will hold this year.

With coronavirus lockdown keeping many people at home and unable to go out due to restrictions, Ebuka Uchendu believes there might be no need for BBNaija this year because people are already living like housemates.

The 2020 edition of the BBNaija reality TV show is supposed to be gearing to take center stage in Nigerian television but appears unlikely due to the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down major global activities.

The organizers of the event are yet to issue an official statement on whether the show will be holding this year or not.

The winner of the last edition is Mercy Eke who went home with the prize money of N60 million.