Coronavirus Kills High-Ranking Member Of Buhari’s Cabinet – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that a high-ranking member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet has died.
She made the claim on her Twitter page, saying that the cabinet member died of coronavirus complications.
She tweeted:
#BREAKING A HIGH RANKING member of President Buhari’s Cabinet has DIED ⚰️of #CoronaVirus #Covid9 ☠️ complications. I will give the feds the honor of announcing it. U cannot hide it like Yar’Adua. I’m not telling because I value NATIONAL SECURITY OF NIGERIA
