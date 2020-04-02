Coronavirus Kills High-Ranking Member Of Buhari’s Cabinet – Kemi Olunloyo

share on:

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that a high-ranking member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet has died.

She made the claim on her Twitter page, saying that the cabinet member died of coronavirus complications.

She tweeted:

#BREAKING A HIGH RANKING member of President Buhari’s Cabinet has DIED ⚰️of #CoronaVirus #Covid9 ☠️ complications. I will give the feds the honor of announcing it. U cannot hide it like Yar’Adua. I’m not telling because I value NATIONAL SECURITY OF NIGERIA

#drkemiolunloyo

Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.