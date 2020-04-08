“Coronavirus Is On World Tour, Shutdown Everywhere” – Olamide Laments

Shakiti Bobo’ crooner, Olamide has admitted that coronavirus has shown it is capable of making the whole world stand still.

In his post on Instagram, the father of two described how coronavirus has shut down everywhere by doing a world tour. He however added that the whole world has accepted that coronavirus is number one so it can now leave.

In his words “Corona de do world tour ! Shutdown everywhere… nobody badder ! We gree for you no1 … oya do come de go”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-t4bGllCli/

Recall that many Nigerian artists had to suspend their, tours and shows because of the deadly pandemic coronavirus disease. Olamide is obviously affected and we hope this crisis ends soon.